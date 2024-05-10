This huge knife was dumped in a garden in Great Denham

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 10th May 2024, 13:33 BST
The knife found dumped in a gardenThe knife found dumped in a garden
The knife found dumped in a garden
This massive knife was found dumped in a front garden in Great Denham.

Luckily the knife – which police described as ‘gnarly’ – was handed in to the shocked member of the public who found it.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Thankfully it’s now with us, but it could have easily fallen into the wrong hands and caused unimaginable damage.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And police will be out and about carrying out weapons sweeps to recover dumped knifes as part of Operation Sceptre next week.

You can surrender knives using the police weapons bins dotted around the county.