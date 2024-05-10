This huge knife was dumped in a garden in Great Denham
This massive knife was found dumped in a front garden in Great Denham.
Luckily the knife – which police described as ‘gnarly’ – was handed in to the shocked member of the public who found it.
Bedfordshire Police said: “Thankfully it’s now with us, but it could have easily fallen into the wrong hands and caused unimaginable damage.”
And police will be out and about carrying out weapons sweeps to recover dumped knifes as part of Operation Sceptre next week.
You can surrender knives using the police weapons bins dotted around the county.