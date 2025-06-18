Thieves steal alcohol in smash-and-grab at McColl's in Ampthill
Burglars stole a quantity of alcohol from McColl's in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday).
Police were called to the convenience store in Ampthill’s Church Street – which is also a post office – just after 3.10am.
Two people had smashed a window pane in the door to get in and it’s thought they left in a silver vehicle heading towards Maulden.
Anyone with info should report it online or call police on 101 quoting reference 40/43137/25.