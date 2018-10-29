Thief took charity box from funeral directors’ in Kempston

A charity box was stolen from a funeral directors’ business in Kempston last Monday (October 22).

The theft took place between 12.10-1pm at Clarabut & Plumbe in Bedford Road.

A man entered the building’s reception area, grabbed a British Heart Foundation charity box from a table and then ran off.

He went down a cycle track towards the Slipe area, where he is believed to have crossed over a river bridge into Queens Park.

The suspect is described as a white man, of slim build and around 5ft 6ins.

He was clean shaven with short, mousey brown hair, who was wearing a blue tracksuit top and bottoms.

Gary Maxey, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident, especially a man with an Irish accent who tried to catch the offender.

“We believe the culprit is local to the area and would appeal to anyone with information in the community to come forward.”

Call Beds Police on 101, quoting 40/33099/18.