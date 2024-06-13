Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 12-year-old boy had his scooter and phone stolen in Willington.

The boy was standing outside the Post Office, Bedford Road, when the items were swiped.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Tuesday (June 11) and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Police stated: "The suspect is described as a white man in his thirties, with a medium build. He was wearing grey joggers and a black hoodie with white angel wings on the back. Can you identify him or did you see anything?"