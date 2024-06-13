Thief steals scooter and phone from 12-year-old boy in Willington
A 12-year-old boy had his scooter and phone stolen in Willington.
The boy was standing outside the Post Office, Bedford Road, when the items were swiped.
The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Tuesday (June 11) and officers are appealing for witnesses.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "The suspect is described as a white man in his thirties, with a medium build. He was wearing grey joggers and a black hoodie with white angel wings on the back. Can you identify him or did you see anything?"
You can call the police on 101 or report information online with the reference number 40/31999/24.