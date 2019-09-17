Thief drags women across ground in two violent robberies in Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses after two women were targeted by a robber in Bedford last week.

In the first incident, the victim was approached by a man in York Street who tried to snatch a bag from her shoulder before dragging her to the floor, causing minor injuries. He ran off without the handbag.

Shortly afterwards in Rothsay Gardens another woman was walking towards Goldington Road and was approached from behind by a man who pulled a purple rucksack from her back.

She was dragged along the floor, causing injury to her arms and legs, before the suspect made off towards Goldington Road.

The offender is described as white, in his 30s, with blonde hair and a scruffy light beard, wearing a black hooded top.

It happened between 3.15pm and 3.30pm on Monday, September 9.

Detective Constable Jay Watts, investigating, said: “These were two nasty robberies, committed in broad daylight, by who we believe to be the same offender. Both incidents have understandably left the victims feeling traumatised. Anyone who saw what happened or with information about the offender is urged to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Watts on 101, or by visiting the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, quoting reference number 40/52123/19.