There were over 800 dog attacks in Bedfordshire in 3 years - but just 3% resulted in a charge

A new investigation has revealed Bedfordshire Police has recorded more than 800 dog attacks in the last three years – however, 3% resulted in a person being charged or summonsed.

Fresh data obtained by Accident Claims Advice shows a rise in the number of offences where a person in charge has allowed a dog to be dangerously out-of-control in a public place and has caused injury.

Between 2023/24, the Bedfordshire force recorded 271 offences, up for 257 in 2022/23.

Accident Claims Advice solicitor Patrick Mallon, said: “The increase in dog attacks is extremely concerning. Most of the time, our four-legged friends bring us comfort and joy but in these incidents where a dog has become dangerously out-of-control and has caused injury, it is important that victims know there is support available to them.”

Out of 814 dangerously out-of-control dog offences recorded across Bedfordshire since 2022, just 23 (3%) resulted in a person being charged or summonsed, while 393 cases cited ‘evidential difficulties,’ preventing prosecution.

A further 20 cases resulted in a caution and 71 incidents were settled with a community resolution.

The number of dogs seized by Bedfordshire Police has also increased in recent years, with figures this year more than double what they were in 2022/23, rising from 43 to 63 in 2023/24 and 86 in 2024/25.

These include dogs destroyed under both Section 1 and Section 3 of the Dangerous Dog Act.

Section 1 offences usually pertains to banned dog breeds while Section 3 refers to dangerously out-of-control dogs causing injury.

The force did however, caveat the figures saying they ‘include those dogs viewed for type for rescue organisations and not seized.’

In January 2024, the Government implemented new rules about XL Bully dogs following a number of attacks and incidents across the UK.

It is now a legal requirement for all XL Bully dogs within the UK to be kept on a lead and muzzled out in public and owners must have a certificate of exemption.

Mr Mallon added: “If a dog attack has caused you injury, you can potentially claim compensation for your injuries and other related losses. This includes medical expenses, lost earnings, and the psychological impact of the attack.”

Bedfordshire Police’s Dangerous Dogs Advisor, Peter Madden said: “We would remind all owners they have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control at all times.

“You can get an unlimited fine or be sent to prison, or both, if your dog is dangerously out of control, that is if you let your dog injure someone or attack someone’s animal.

"Please call 999 if you or someone else is in immediate danger, or if the crime is in progress. Call 101 to contact the police if it is not an emergency.”

