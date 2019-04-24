Ten-man brawl in central Bedford leaves two hospitalised with serious injuries

Two men were hospitalised after a ten-man brawl in Bedford on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to Prebend Street between 4.50-5pm, after reports of the altercation.

Both victims were taken to hospital where their injuries have been described as serious but not life-threatening.

Another two men were arrested.

An investigation is ongoing and police are now appealing for information.

The road, which links the railway station to the other side of the River Ouse, was reduced to one lane of traffic while police dealt with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Simon Hancock said: “Violence of any kind won’t be tolerated.

“We’re taking this incident incredibly seriously and are working to establish more around the circumstances of the incident and what caused it.

“Therefore we’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, who may be able to provide vital information.

“In particular we’re keen to hear from anyone who has any phone or dash cam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/23175/19.

Alternatively report information by visiting www.bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk, or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.