Teenagers seriously injured after car crashes into tree near Bedford

A man and two teenagers suffered serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Willington on Sunday morning (August 4).

A silver hatchback had hit a tree at a residential property in Church Road shortly before 2am.

News

The three victims remain in hospital where their injuries are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing and the circumstances of the incident have been referred to the IOPC in line with standard protocol following police contact.

Anyone who witnessed the vehicle in the area prior to the collision is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 47 of August 4