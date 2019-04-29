Teenagers jailed for armed robbery in Kempston

A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to four years imprisonment after attacking a shop assistant during an armed robbery in Kempston.

On Friday December 28, two teenage boys entered Kempston News in Bedford Road and assaulted the shop assistant while threatening him with a knife and demanding money.

A quantity of cash was stolen from the till, along with packets of cigarettes and alcohol.

Both boys pleaded guilty on 19 March and were sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday, April 26.

The 17-year-old boy, from Milton Keynes, was sentenced to four years in prison, with an extended two year licence period.

The other boy, a 16-year-old from Kempston, received a youth rehabilitation order and a 12 month supervision requirement.

Investigation officer Julia Hinson said: “This was a nasty robbery in which an innocent shop assistant was subject to a terrifying ordeal by being physically assaulted and threatened with a knife.

“The young age of the offenders is no excuse for this type of violence and criminality.

“We are committed to tackling all forms of robbery and ensuring those responsible are made to face up to their actions.”