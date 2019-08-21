Teenagers convicted of burglary in Bedford

Two teenagers have been convicted after a burglary at a house in Kimbolton Road, Bedford.

Jake Macleod-Hay, 18, pleaded guilty to burglar Luton Crown Court on Friday (August 16) aftery.

A second offender, a 15-year-old boy, also pleaded guilty d was served with a youth rehabilitation order.

The court heard how on the evening between May 20-21, the duo gained entry to a property through the back door.

When inside he stole a purse belonging to one of the occupants, which contained personal documents and approximately £300 in cash. They also stole car keys which they used to search vehicles parked in front of the property.

Following the search the burglars left the location, but the 15-year-old was arrested shortly after leaving by officers who had been alerted to suspicious behaviour in Kimbolton Road.

Macleod-Hay managed to run away from the officers but was tracked down and arrested the following morning.

Detective Constable Andrew Boston said: “Being a victim of a burglary has a tremendous psychological impact on victims. It strips the person of feeling of safe and secure in their own home.

“In this case a young man and a boy were involved. Macleod-Hay will now spend his first year of adulthood in a Youth Offenders Institute where hopefully he will be able to reflect on his actions.

“Burglary remains a priority for our force and we are dedicated to apprehending the offenders and bringing them to justice.”