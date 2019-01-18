Teenagers charged for armed robbery in Bedford

Three teenagers have been charged with robbery following an incident in Midland Road, Bedford on 16 January (Wednesday).

James Bondon, 19, and Lee Deeny, also 19, both of no fixed address were both charged with one count of robbery and threatening a person with a bladed article.



A 17-year old boy, from Bedford who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and threating a person with a bladed article.



Deeny has been remanded in custody and Bondon and the 17-year-old were bailed till February 18.