Teenagers assault couple over dispute about anti-social behaviour in Bedford town centre

By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 4:51pm

A couple were assaulted in the town centre over a row about anti-social behaviour.

The incident happened in Silver Street on Wednesday (January 11) at around 1.50pm.

Apparently, the couple admonished a teenager for urinating in the street and the trio didn’t take too kindly to their neighbourly intervention.

Silver Street in Bedford
A police spokesman said: “It was reported that three teenagers became aggressive after they were questioned about anti-social behaviour.”

Officers confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call 101 or report it online and quote reference 40/2034/23