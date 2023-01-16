Teenagers assault couple over dispute about anti-social behaviour in Bedford town centre
Apparently, a couple admonished a teenager for urinating in the street
A couple were assaulted in the town centre over a row about anti-social behaviour.
The incident happened in Silver Street on Wednesday (January 11) at around 1.50pm.
Apparently, the couple admonished a teenager for urinating in the street and the trio didn’t take too kindly to their neighbourly intervention.
A police spokesman said: “It was reported that three teenagers became aggressive after they were questioned about anti-social behaviour.”
Officers confirmed an investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, call 101 or report it online and quote reference 40/2034/23