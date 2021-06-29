Teenager taken to hospital after being stabbed in Bedford

A teenager was taken to hospital this morning (Tuesday) after a stabbing in the Prime Ministers area of Bedord.

At around 1am, police were called to an address in Garfield Street to a report that a man had been stabbed.

Emergency services attended and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the arm. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses

If anyone was in the area at the time, and has information about the incident, call 101 or report it online, quoting reference number 15 of 29 June.