Teenager jailed after unprovoked knife attack in Bedford

Nazim Uddin. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A teenager who seriously injured his victim in an unprovoked knife attack has been jailed for five years.

Nazim Uddin, 18, left his victim with life-threatening injuries after stabbing him in the back after a heated argument broke out outside the Co-op on Church Lane in Bedford.

The row started after he had tried to strike up a conversation with the man just after 4pm on August 9. The victim was punched by another suspect before Uddin took out a large knife and stabbed him – then fled the scene in a taxi.

The victim managed to run away from his attackers and alert members of the public who gave him immediate first aid.

Although his wounds were life-threatening, he has since made a recovery.

Uddin, of no fixed address, was convicted of Grievous Bodily Harm and carrying a bladed article. He was sentenced to five years in custody at Luton Crown Court.

Detective Constable Chloe Vickery from Bedfordshire Police CID said, “This was a violent attack which could have ended the victim's life.

“Uddin’s actions were unprovoked and without any regard for the incident occurring in a public place outside a busy shop in the late afternoon.

“The victim in this case has been incredibly brave in coming forward, we thank him for having the courage in doing so. The result and sentence Uddin has received should be a deterrent for others.

“We will continue to do everything we can to put violent criminals like this in prison.”