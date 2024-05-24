Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A teenager has been arrested after a man in his 20s was stabbed to death in Bedford today (Friday).

Emergency services were called to Riverfield Drive just before 2pm – but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been formally identified, but his family are being supported.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody for questioning.

A scene guard is in place around the Riverfirld Drive area, including the car park at the B&M store and people are being advised to avoid the area.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead said: “We understand that incidents such as these have a significant impact on our residents. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the loved ones of the man who lost his life in such awful circumstances.

“This incident happened in a busy area with several people present. If you witnessed this or if you have any video footage or images, then please get in touch.

“There is no place for knife crime within our society and we will continue to do what we can to tackle this.”