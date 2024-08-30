File photo of a Bedfordshire Police badge

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by two men in a Kempston park.

The girl was attacked by the men in Addison Howard Park at around 9.10pm on Monday (August 26).

Both suspects are described as being of Asian heritage. One had a large beard and an electric scooter, while the second had a large build and thinning long, stringy hair. He was wearing a red top and grey and black hoody with the hood up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Rachael Foy said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area, as we believe that there were a few people in the park at the time when this incident happened.

“We are currently supporting the victim and are continuing to carry out a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances around this.

“We understand that there will be some community concern around this incident, and we want to reassure you that we are doing all we can to find the perpetrators and get justice for the victim.”

You can report information on 101 or by visiting the police website, quoting reference Operation Iceskate or crime reference number 40/47733/24: