Teenage boy taken to hospital after being stamped on by gang of 10 in Bedford

A teenager was kicked and stamped on by a gang of 10 men yesterday evening (Thursday).

At around 6pm, the victim was walking with a friend in London Road when he was approached by a group who knocked him to the floor.

The group then made off, leaving the victim requiring hospital treatment.

Did you see the attack?

Officers have so far arrested four people in relation to the incident and enquiries are continuing to identify those involved.

The offenders are described as wearing grey and black clothing, hooded tops, and dark and white trainers.

Detective Sergeant Karl Heywood, investigating, said: “This was a really violent incident involving a large group of ten setting upon just one individual.

“The attack took place at a busy time of day and it’s likely that people in the area could have seen this incident or the offenders as they made off.

“I would urge anyone with information to get in touch right away.”

Anyone with information can report it online or call police on 101, quoting reference 40/10985/22.