Teenage boy suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Bedford

A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Chester Road, Bedford, yesterday morning (Thursday). A police spokesman said: "If you have any information or were in the area at the time please call 101 quoting reference number 321."