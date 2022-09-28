Teenage boy stabbed in attempted robbery near Bedford College

A teenaged boy was stabbed in an attempted robbery in Bedford after refusing to give his attackers his coat.

The victim was with two other people in the Cauldwell Street area when he was approached by two men who threatened him and demanded he hand over his coat.

When he refused they attacked him with a knife.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The victim suffered stab wounds to his hand and other minor injuries in the attack, which took place at around 2.45pm on Monday.

Both suspects are described as white men in their late teens or early 20s and wearing face coverings.

One was around 5’10”, of stocky build and with a black and red Trapstar bag.

The other one was around six feet tall, wearing a LV beanie hat with a cap over it, as well as a dark tracksuit.

Detective Sergeant Rachael Foy from Bedfordshire Police said: “The victim here has suffered a really nasty injury as a result of this attempted robbery.

“Anyone capable of this level of brazen violence and criminality needs to be taken off the streets.

“If you were in the area at the time or have any information about this incident, please get in touch and help us catch those responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting reference 213 of Monday.