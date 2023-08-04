Bedfordshire Police headquarters

A teenage boy has been arrested after a series of sexual offences in Bedford.

Police received reports of an indecent exposure on June 24 and sexual assaults on July 5 in the Foster Hill Road area.

The teen was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of sexual assault and is currently in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Lack from Bedfordshire Police said: “We understand members of the public have been concerned following reports of sexual assault in this area. Our specialist teams have been following several lines of enquiries since receiving these reports, which has led to yesterday’s arrest.

"As a force, we are doing all we can to tackle male violence against women and girls and make Bedfordshire a safer place. With a clear focus on bringing perpetrators to justice, we will leave no stone unturned in finding those responsible and holding them accountable for their actions.

"If you have been a victim of sexual offences, please remember it is never too late to report and we are here to listen and support.”