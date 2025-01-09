Teen named as victim of fatal stabbing at Bedford bus station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 17-year-old boy has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing by the bus station in Bedford last night (Wednesday).

Thomas Taylor was walking along Greenhill Street close to Bedford Bus Station when he was attacked by a group of males at 5.50pm.

He was seriously injured and was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The offenders fled towards Hassett Street and Greyfriars car park. The offenders are all described as Black and were wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack.

Bedford Bus Station remains closed following a stabbing incident yesterday (8/01) but services are still running as normal

Several parts of the town centre are cordoned off while police investigate.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias from the Major Crime Unit leading the investigation said: "This is an absolutely shocking incident in which a teenage boy has been stabbed to death in a busy town centre.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation and supporting Thomas's family at this incredibly difficult time for them.

"I would urge anyone who saw what happened or has any information to come forward and speak to police and help us bring those responsible to justice.

“We’re aware that there are images and videos circulating on social media, please refrain from sharing any such clips and instead contact police.”

Superintendent Hob Hoque said: "We appreciate this incident will be concerning for Bedford residents and we will have a visible presence in the town with additional patrols through the coming days.

“Knife crime has no place in our communities, and we would like to reassure the public that we are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this appalling violence and locating those responsible.”

The headteacher of Bedford Academy expressed his sadness at Thomas’ death. Chris Deller, said: "We are deeply upset and shocked to hear the sad news that a Bedford Academy student has lost their life. Thomas was a popular, well liked, and respected lad who finished Year 11 with a strong set of results, before going on to study at Sixth form.

"Our focus now is on supporting the family through such a difficult period, whilst helping our students and wider community to come to terms with such a tragic loss.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting Operation Cimarron or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.