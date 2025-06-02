Teen in hospital with serious injuries following mass brawl in Ampthill
The incident happened in Woburn Street, Ampthill, shortly after midnight on yesterday (Sunday).
The fight spread to several sites within the town centre and involved a group of teens and young adults – with police forced to cordon off the area to preserve evidence.
One man aged 18 was taken to hospital with injuries which are described as serious, but not life-threatening.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm without intent. He has been released on bail while police carry on their investigations.
Anyone with info should call police on 101 or via their website, quoting the reference 20 of 1 June.