Teen in drugs arrest following tip-off from angry Bedford residents

A teenage boy was arrested yesterday (Monday) on suspicion of drug dealing, after residents in the Russell Park area of Bedford reported suspicious activity.

A 16-year-old boy from London was arrested after officers found him with suspected crack cocaine and heroin, along with a lock knife and £200 in cash.

Officers were responding to a tip-off from residents concerned about drug dealing in the area.

Detective Sergeant James West said: “Tackling drug dealing and drug-related crime is something we take very seriously and we know from experience that the best way to tackle this is by working together with the community and other stakeholders.

“Information from local people is incredibly helpful in forming our policing response.

"Although you may not see us acting straight away, all intelligence feeds into our wider approach to deploying officers and other resources to the areas that need it most. This arrest is a great example of how we can work together to apprehend those we think are involved in drug-related crime.

“I would encourage anyone who suspects drug dealing is happening in their area to let us know right away.”

The seized lock knife

County lines typically involves drugs gangs selling their products in other towns using a dedicated phone line. These offenders are often linked to serious violence and use intimidation, grooming and exploitation, particularly of young or vulnerable people, to run drug dealing networks across the country.

Anyone with information about drug dealing, county lines or child criminal exploitation can call Bedfordshire Police on 101 or report it online

All of these reports are fed into police intelligence systems and can help officers build up a better picture of organised crime.