A 14 year-old girl was assaulted and had her mobile phone taken in an incident on Castle Mound on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 4pm at the Castle Mound, by the Embankment, in Bedford town centre.

A group of offenders are being sought by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or through our reporting tool on our website at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report quoting reference 40/42411/19.