Teen convicted of murder after Bedford car park stabbing in feud over designer coat

A 19-year-old man has been convicted of murder after repeatedly stabbing his victim in a busy car park after a feud over a designer coat.

Jacob Zuco was yesterday (Wednesday, April 16) found guilty of the murder of 20-year-old Leon Penman on May 24, 2024.

Leon had been shopping with his partner in Riverfield Drive, Bedford, when he decided to confront Zuco after recognising him as the man who had attacked him in March.

He backed off when he realised Zuco had a knife – only to get in his car to confront him again.

Jacob Zuco. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Zuco leaned into the car, repeatedly stabbing Leon before trying to flee the scene. He was detained by brave bystanders until police arrived.

Nearby off-duty paramedics witnessed the stabbing and carried out CPR on Leon – but he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

The attack followed an incident in March 2024, where Leon went to hospital with serious stab wounds. Police believe he was stabbed during a feud about the resale of a designer coat.

Zuco, of Kimble Drive, Bedford was convicted of murder, and section 18 grievous bodily harm in relation to the first incident.

He was found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment for his behaviour prior to the attack. He had already admitted possession of a blade.

Detective Sergeant Simon Oldfield, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Once again we see the tragic consequences of people possessing and carrying knives.

“First and foremost our sympathies and condolences go to the family and friends of Leon Penman. This was a horrific and violent attack leading to a futile loss of life and pain and sadness for all who knew him.

“But it has also ruined the life of the perpetrator who will now, rightly, spend many years behind bars.

“We know there can be a number of reasons why a young person may carry a knife, but none of them are worth this. We would encourage people to reach out for help and support to stop another tragedy like this from happening.”

> Find out more about the Just Drop It anti-knife crime campaign online.