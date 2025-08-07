Teen convicted of 'brutal and senseless' murder of 17-year-old outside Bedford bus station

A teenager has been found guilty of the ‘brutal and senseless’ murder of a 17-year-old boy outside Bedford bus station.

Bennett Ndenkeh, 19, was today (Thursday, August 7) found guilty of the murder of Bedford Academy student Thomas Taylor, who was stabbed to death in January.

A second teenager, 18-year-old Riaz Miah, was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter in connection with the stabbing.

At around 5.50pm on Wednesday, January 8, a group of teenagers attacked Thomas and two others in Greenhill Street, with Ndenkeh producing a knife and fatally stabbing him.

Floral tributes at the scene. Inset top: Bennett Ndenkeh, 19, who was found guilty of the murder of Thomas Taylor. Inset bottom: Riaz Miah, 18, who was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter

During the trial, the court heard how Miah had been assaulted by someone linked to Thomas in the days before the stabbing.

On the day, Miah and Thomas exchanged messages, with Thomas warning against retaliation, before agreeing to meet in the town centre, where he was stabbed. He died shortly after arrival at hospital.

The offenders fled the town centre minutes after the stabbing – Ndenkeh took a taxi, and Miah was picked up in a friend’s car.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit used CCTV – which you can view above – to help identify the teenagers and track their movements leading up to the attack and as they fled.

Thomas Taylor was stabbed to death near Bedford bus station. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Both Ndenkeh and Miah were arrested within three days of the murder.

Officers found suspicious messages on seized devices, including one from Miah telling someone else who was at the altercation to “no comment everything” just hours before his arrest.

Ndenkeh, of Midland Road, Bedford, and Miah, of Foster Hill Road, Bedford, were convicted following a seven-week trial at Luton Crown Court and are due to be sentenced on October 10.

Two other teenagers were found not guilty of murder following the trial, and the jury was unable to reach a verdict on a fifth defendant.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Stott, who led the investigation for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a brutal and senseless act of violence that has ended the life of a young man who had so many years and experiences still in front of him and devasted the lives of those who knew him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“It has also drastically altered the path of the two people found guilty today – who are now facing the prospect of spending many of the prime years of their life behind bars.

“The tragic death of Thomas shows the ripple effect that choosing to carry a weapon can have not just on the person who carries one. It is a dangerous myth that carrying a knife offers protection or power, as in reality, it only increases the risk of serious harm – both to the person carrying it and to everyone around them.

“We urge anyone thinking of picking up a weapon – or supporting those who do – to think twice, and Just Drop It to help prevent more lives from being needlessly cut short or forever ruined.”

Speaking at the time, headteacher of Bedford Academy, Chris Deller, said: "We are deeply upset and shocked to hear the sad news that a Bedford Academy student has lost their life. Thomas was a popular, well liked, and respected lad who finished Year 11 with a strong set of results, before going on to study at Sixth Form.”