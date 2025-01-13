Teen arrested and man and woman in 80s taken to hospital after crash near Bedford

By Jo Robinson
Published 13th Jan 2025, 09:56 BST
Police news.Police news.
Police news.
A teenager has been arrested after a man and woman were left seriously injured after a crash near Bedford.

The collision between a black BMW 3 Series estate and grey Honda CRV happened on Odell Road in Sharnbrook – near the roundabout with School Approach – at around 12.50pm on Thursday (January 9).

One vehicle was flipped onto its side in the impact.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "A man and woman in their 80s were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A man in his late teens was arrested for a number of driving offences and has subsequently been bailed."

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident – or who has dashcam footage – to contact them online. You can also call them via 101 quoting reference number 132 of January 9.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice