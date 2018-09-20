Taxi driver in Bedford is robbed at gunpoint

A taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint by customer in Bedford on Sunday evening (16 September).

The attacked happened around 10.30pm, when the taxi driver, a silver Mercedes Vito van, collected a fare from Christie Road. The customer asked to be taken to a fast food restaurant and back and waited until the taxi was travelling towards Faldo Road, before threatening the driver and demanding money.

The driver handed over a sum of money, before the offender ran off.

The offender is described as a black man in his early 20s, and is thought to have been wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up, with his face also covered.

Julia Hinson, investigating, said: “This is clearly a very concerning incident and we are keen to speak with anyone who can help us with our enquiries.

“We are looking to track down this suspect as soon as possible, as he may look to re-offend or indeed have committed similar offences previously.

“I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us, as is could be hugely helpful to solving this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, or visiting the force’s online reporting centre, quoting crime reference 40/25044/18.