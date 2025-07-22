Suspected teen drug dealer nicked with gun and machete in Bedford town centre
Police got more than they bargained for when they approached a suspected drug dealer.
The council’s CCTV team first alerted the officers to a teenager behaving suspiciously in the Lurke Street car park on Sunday night (July 20).
But when they approached him, the teen had it away on his toes.
As the police caught up with him, the suspect raised his T-shirt and reached for his waistband.
And after tackling him to the ground, officers discovered he had a large machete-style knife and a firearm.
Needless to say, the teen was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and firearm, assaulting an emergency worker and being concerned in supply of drugs.