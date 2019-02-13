Suspected stabbing of man at bus stop in Bedford

A man in his 60s suffered injuries following an alleged stabbing in Bedford Town Centre.

Police were called at around 12pm yesterday to a report of a man being assaulted in the bus station in Bedford.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and a man in his 60s was taken to hospital after sustaining what are believed to be minor injuries.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 170 of 12 February.”

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111