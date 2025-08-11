Suspected shoplifter nicked after chasing Bedford shop worker with screwdriver

By Clare Turner
Published 11th Aug 2025, 12:01 BST
Police make their arrest on Saturday (August 9) (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
Looks like it all kicked off in Bedford town centre on Saturday (August 9).

Police were called to reports of a man chasing a shop worker with a screwdriver after stealing numerous items.

Unfortunately, he didn’t take kindly to being nicked and instead thought it was a good idea to assault one of the officers.

Needless to say, the man was promptly arrested for shoplifting, possession of an offensive weapon and common assault as well as a further arrest for assaulting an emergency worker.

You’ll be pleased to hear he received an all-inclusive trip to custody.

