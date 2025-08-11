Suspected shoplifter nicked after chasing Bedford shop worker with screwdriver
Looks like it all kicked off in Bedford town centre on Saturday (August 9).
Police were called to reports of a man chasing a shop worker with a screwdriver after stealing numerous items.
Unfortunately, he didn’t take kindly to being nicked and instead thought it was a good idea to assault one of the officers.
Needless to say, the man was promptly arrested for shoplifting, possession of an offensive weapon and common assault as well as a further arrest for assaulting an emergency worker.
You’ll be pleased to hear he received an all-inclusive trip to custody.