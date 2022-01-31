Suspected heroin and crack seized in drugs bust in Bedford's Queen's Park

Four people have been arrested following a drugs bust in Hurst Grove on Friday morning (January 28).

Quantities of suspected heroin and crack cocaine along with other drug paraphernalia were seized.

And two men and two women aged between 22 and 41 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Friday's drugs bust (Picture courtesy of @NorthBedsPolice)

Detective Inspector Tom Stean, from Bedfordshire Police’s Intelligence capability, said: “We know that drug dealing has a huge and detrimental impact on our communities and is often linked to a variety of other criminal activity, and we continue to work tireless to apprehend those responsible.

“Arrests such as these like these often involve significant work by a number of our teams, but are helped greatly by reports from local residents. I would urge anyone who suspects drug dealing is taking place in their area to let us know right away so we can act.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing should call Bedfordshire Police on 101 or report it online