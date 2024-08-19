Suspected car thief nicked within days of spate in Bedford's Riverfield and Poppyfields estates

You're nicked (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Now, that’s what we call a swift arrest. This chap was identified, apprehended and taken into custody all within TWO DAYS.

Police were first made aware of a spate of thefts and motor vehicle interference – that’s car thefts and thefts from cars to you and me – in the Riverfield and Poppyfields estates in Bedford over the weekend.

And as a result of teamwork between the police and a member of the public – who was also the victims – the suspect was seen walking in the Goldington area and was quickly nabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on social media, officers said: “Thank you to all of those people that reported their crimes to the police to build a picture of offending and for their help in providing statements and CCTV footage. If it's not reported to the police, we don't know it's happened.”