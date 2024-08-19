Suspected car thief nicked within days of spate in Bedford's Riverfield and Poppyfields estates

By Clare Turner
Published 19th Aug 2024, 14:15 BST
You're nicked (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)You're nicked (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
Now, that’s what we call a swift arrest. This chap was identified, apprehended and taken into custody all within TWO DAYS.

Police were first made aware of a spate of thefts and motor vehicle interference – that’s car thefts and thefts from cars to you and me – in the Riverfield and Poppyfields estates in Bedford over the weekend.

And as a result of teamwork between the police and a member of the public – who was also the victims – the suspect was seen walking in the Goldington area and was quickly nabbed.

In a post on social media, officers said: “Thank you to all of those people that reported their crimes to the police to build a picture of offending and for their help in providing statements and CCTV footage. If it's not reported to the police, we don't know it's happened.”