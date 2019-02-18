Suspected brothel issued closure order in Bedford

A closure order has been secured at a property police suspected was being used as a brothel.

Three women and two men were also safeguarded and offered support after the operation in The Boundary, Bedford.

A warrant was carried out at the address by officers on Wednesday evening, as it was believed the property was being used as a brothel and as a result was causing anti-social behaviour issues in the area.

A closure order was granted at the property by magistrates on Thursday.

Inspector Paul Ayling, from the Bedford community team, said: “We are happy with the court’s decision to put a closure order on this property.

“We continue to protect vulnerable people and are dedicated to keeping our communities safe. We won’t tolerate the exploitation of people and will do all we can to tackle those responsible.

“We want to reiterate how important it is that people to come forward to report anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhoods so we can take action and tackle these issues."

If you wish to report any issues in your area you can contact Bedfordshire Police on 101, in case of emergency always call 999. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111