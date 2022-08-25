Suspected brothel in Tavistock Street closed - and one person arrested
The property will be closed for three months
A suspected brothel in Tavistock Street in Bedford has been closed for three months while police investigate.
Yesterday (August 24) police arrested one person at the property on suspicion of managing a brothel.
And today officers went to court to successfully appeal for the suspected brothel to be closed down while they investigate.
Posting on their community Facebook page, police said: “We will do everything we possibly can to safeguard those involved in crimes such as these, doing our upmost to prosecute those who subject them to it.
“If you have concerns around any locations that perhaps just don’t sit right with you please report it to the police, or alternatively crime stoppers. Following your gut is usually a good indicator of something not being quite right. We would rather know and discount anything or concern going on rather than not know at all.”