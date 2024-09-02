Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Deary me… the things you forget when you’re trying to evade the rozzers.

This burglary suspect got into hot water when he jumped into the river to evade capture on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26).

Our boys in blue first spotted their man on a push bike in Cauldwell Street at around 4.30pm – but he had it away on his toes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Needless to say, there was a hot pursuit – both on foot and in the patrol car – where the suspect ran across Everard Meadow before deciding he’d make some waves near the Embankment.

(Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Only problem was, he couldn’t swim. Luckily for him, the police stayed cool and pooled their resources.

A police spokesman said: “He jumped in, managed to get several feet before turning around and coming back – and officers then helped him back out with a rope.”

He was promptly arrested for burglary.