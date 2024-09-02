Suspected Bedford burglar jumps in river during police chase - trouble is, he can't swim
This burglary suspect got into hot water when he jumped into the river to evade capture on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26).
Our boys in blue first spotted their man on a push bike in Cauldwell Street at around 4.30pm – but he had it away on his toes.
Needless to say, there was a hot pursuit – both on foot and in the patrol car – where the suspect ran across Everard Meadow before deciding he’d make some waves near the Embankment.
Only problem was, he couldn’t swim. Luckily for him, the police stayed cool and pooled their resources.
A police spokesman said: “He jumped in, managed to get several feet before turning around and coming back – and officers then helped him back out with a rope.”
He was promptly arrested for burglary.