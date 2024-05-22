Suspect awaiting a grilling after nicking meat from Tesco in Bedford
The incident happened yesterday evening at Tesco in the town centre.
The thief dumped the meat somewhere on the High Street and following a chase around the bus station, was arrested in Bromham Road.
But the incident gave officers the chance to post no end of excellent puns on social media praising PC Dave Parr – giving reporters at Bedford Today a run for their money.
Police said: “With PC Parr, the steaks are always high, it’s rare that a suspect will getaway and if there is an empty custody cell – make no misteak, he will make it his mission to fillet. A job well done. The suspect is now awaiting a grilling in custody.”
Good effort – PC Parr certainly isn’t lily-livered (geddit?)