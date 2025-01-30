Stolen power tools seized in Bedford and Potton area returned to owners - thanks to serial numbers and Smartwater

An image showing some of the recovered power tools. Picture: Bedfordshire Police.

Stolen power tools have been returned to their rightful owners in Bedfordshire.

Police have spent the past six weeks restoring the stolen equipment, which was recovered when the force carried out warrants in December.

The tools were seized from Kempston Hardwick, Cardington and Potton – and investigations are continuing.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Officers from our Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) have used serial numbers and Smartwater identification technology to return the tools.

"Smartwater is a liquid that can be used on property. It’s invisible to the naked eye but can be identified in ultraviolet light and each example is unique so individual items can be returned.

"It’s a brilliant way of deterring thieves and, if the worst happens, it helps us return your property if we recover it.

"We rely on information we receive from the public to build a picture of offending. You can report anything suspicious online or call 101."