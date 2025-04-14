Stolen bike seized by police after drone chase in Bedford

Crime news.

Police used a drone to locate a motorbike that was stolen from a driveway in Bedford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle was nicked from the Priory Business Park area on April 3.

Officers livestreamed the drone to their control room – and the motorbike was recovered in fields at the back of Priory Country Park within two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Police stated: "We have seen a number of theft of motorcycles recently in Bedford. Please ensure you do everything you can to secure your bike when it is parked up."

The motorbike was stolen without keys, damaging the ignition.

Inquiries are continuing to identify the offenders.