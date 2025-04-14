Stolen bike seized by police after drone chase in Bedford
Police used a drone to locate a motorbike that was stolen from a driveway in Bedford.
The vehicle was nicked from the Priory Business Park area on April 3.
Officers livestreamed the drone to their control room – and the motorbike was recovered in fields at the back of Priory Country Park within two hours.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "We have seen a number of theft of motorcycles recently in Bedford. Please ensure you do everything you can to secure your bike when it is parked up."
The motorbike was stolen without keys, damaging the ignition.
Inquiries are continuing to identify the offenders.