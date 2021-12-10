Speeding car crashes into garden wall in Kempston following police chase
Driver decided to go off road after failing to stop for officers
Friday, 10th December 2021, 1:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th December 2021, 1:02 pm
A car crashed into a garden wall in Kempston in the early hours of this morning (Friday).
At approximately 1.25am, officers noticed a silver Nissan Qashqai speeding in Kempston.
But when the driver refused to stop, the police gave chase.
Bizarrely, the Nissan driver decided it was a good idea to take the car off road, before crashing into a house's garden wall in Laurel Walk, causing carnage.
They then fled the scene.
Bedfordshire Police are currently investigating and enquiries are ongoing.