Speeding car crashes into garden wall in Kempston following police chase

A car crashed into a garden wall in Kempston in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

At approximately 1.25am, officers noticed a silver Nissan Qashqai speeding in Kempston.

But when the driver refused to stop, the police gave chase.

A police dog keeps watch at Laurel Walk (Picture courtesy of Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit)

Bizarrely, the Nissan driver decided it was a good idea to take the car off road, before crashing into a house's garden wall in Laurel Walk, causing carnage.

They then fled the scene.