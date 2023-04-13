Special website set up as police investigate Sharnbrook explosion that left man with 'life-changing' injuries

Evacuated residents have been allowed to return to their homes

Police at the scene

A special website has been set up as police continue to investigate an explosion at a house in Sharnbrook.

Three houses were evacuated on Monday evening, with the residents allowed to return to their homes last night (Wednesday) as the scene in Loring Road was scaled back.

Specialist explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams have now completed their work and handed the site over to police. Searches are expected to continue at the house until next week.

The investigation has today (Thursday, April 14) been formally handed to the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Specialist Counter Terrorism Policing resources are continuing to support the investigation.

A man in his 40s is still in hospital receiving treatment for life-changing injuries following the explosion.

He has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosive Substances Act – but has yet to be interviewed by police while he receives treatment.

Detectives have also created a new online reporting tool for people to submit any information they feel could help police with their enquiries.

Detective Superintendent William Hodgkinson from Bedfordshire Police, who is leading the operation, said: “We are continuing to progress this complex investigation as quickly and professionally as we can.

“A key part of this has been scaling back our emergency services presence at the scene and hopefully it reassures the local community that this part of Sharnbrook is starting to look a bit more normal.

“While I anticipate this investigation will still take some time, I want to thank the residents of Sharnbrook for their patience and understanding so far.

