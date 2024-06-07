Special sergeant dismissed by Bedfordshire Police for encouraging colleague to lie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A volunteer police officer has been dismissed by Bedfordshire Police after he encouraged a former colleague to lie about having PAVA spray.

Special Sergeant Peter Charles was found to have failed to challenge the former Special Constable when he discovered they had the incapacitant spray, and then “instructed or encouraged them” to secretly return it to police premises and further give a fake story if they were challenged.

S/Sgt Charles was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for honesty and integrity, orders and instructions and challenging and reporting improper conduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legally Qualified Chair Harry Ireland said: “The purpose of the misconduct hearing is threefold. Firstly, to protect the public confidence in, and the reputation of, policing.

Bedfordshire Police headquarters. Picture: Google Maps

“Secondly, to maintain the high professional standards by demonstrating to other officers that misconduct will not be tolerated.

“Thirdly, to protect the public and/or officers and staff by preventing the officers from committing similar misconduct again.”