Special group sign up for action on streets

Eighteen new Special Constables have joined Bedfordshire Police, and swore an oath at Headquarters on Tuesday.

Now they have completed their initial training, the Specials will undergo further on-the-job training, receiving support from experienced colleagues before they are able to work independently.

The new volunteer police officers will soon be on duty throughout the county, helping to police local events and patrol town centres on busy evenings.

Between 1 July and 8 October 2017, the force’s Specials completed 100 Days of Action, volunteering more than 16,000 hours, making 95 arrests and seizing 27 vehicles. In that time, the Specials also volunteered around 340 hours at community events, 1,500 hours volunteering at Luton airport and spent nearly 2,000 hours on duty during busy night time and weekend shifts in Bedford.

Special Constabulary Chief Officer Clint Sharp said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome our new Specials, who join a dedicated team of volunteers who provide vital support to Bedfordshire Police.

“We’re continuing to recruit dedicated volunteer police officers with a variety of different skills and life experiences. All our Specials receive excellent training, and through that and the continued on-the-job tuition they receive, they will continue to develop new skills that they can use in their day jobs or even at home.”

For more information about the Special Constabulary, please email CIP@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk or call 01234 842699.