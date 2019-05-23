Slug and Lettuce assault sparks CCTV appeal

Police have issued a photo of a man they would like to speak to following an incident at the Slug and Lettuce in Bedford last month.

At approximately 1.30am on 30 April, a man was assaulted in the bar in High Street resulting in serious facial injuries.

Do you recognise this man?

Detective Constable David Gordon said: “This was a nasty assault and we believe the man pictured has information which could help our investigation.

"If you know who he is, or if you have any information about the incident, please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 40/19609/19 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.