Six men charged following major drugs bust at multiple properties in Bedford

Six men from Bedford have been charged after a police operation targeting suspected enablers of serious and organised crime.

The charges follow an operation by Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Costello earlier this week, with more than 100 officers deployed on search warrants at nine addresses across Bedford.

Nine men were arrested and six have subsequently been charged.

Drugs seized

Hari Pal, 57, of Avon Drive; Jerome Burnell, 54, of Goldington Green; Sunil Mal, 35, of Pentland Rise, and Giuseppe Graziano, 34, from Brickhill, were charged with encouraging the commission of an offence believing it will be committed and proceeds of crime offences.

Mal and Pal were also charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Ylli Bezati, 46, of Meadway, was charged with cannabis production and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

Erjon Bezati, 33, of Stancliffe Road, was charged with fraud and offences linked to false identity documents.

All six men appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday) and were remanded into custody. They are due to appear at Luton Crown Court next month.

