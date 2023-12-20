SIX cars broken into in NINE days in Bedford's Kingsbrook and Cauldwell wards in run-up to Christmas
In the Kingsbrook and Cauldwell wards alone, there have been SIX thefts from cars in just NINE days.
And police officers are warning people in the run-up to Christmas not to leave any valuables in their car.
In a post on social media, PC Ian Munday said: “We are asking people as we run into the Christmas period, just to be that extra bit cautious. Make sure you don't leave anything of value in your car. Particularly with Christmas presents, any wallets or purses, any small amounts of change – anything that would be an invite for one of those persons of criminality to break into your vehicle and take those items.
"The important thing we would like to remind people is a couple of minutes emptying your vehicle can save you hours on the phone the next day to your insurance company trying to make a claim.”