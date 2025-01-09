Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neighbourhood nuisances have been warned: we are coming for you.

The government has today revealed the next stage of its plan to crack down on anti-social behaviour across the country. It has published its response to the Victims’ Commissioner Baroness Sarah Newlove’s latest report, which said: “Anti-social behaviour is often minimalised. But the truth is [it] can and does make victims’ lives a living nightmare, causing stress, misery, and despair.”

It also comes after NationalWorld’s Silent Crime campaign, which highlighted the serious effect that so-called “low-level” crimes can have on people and communities. As part of the campaign we examined the epidemic of shoplifting, nuisance, fly-tipping, fraud, and other allegedly minor crimes across the country. While crime overall falls, and major crime clear-up rates are high, these “neighbourhood crimes” often, sadly, go unpunished.

The climax of the campaign saw NationalWorld accompany crime victims and campaigners from Sheffield and Blackpool to meet Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and policing minister Dame Diana Johnson to explain directly the need for action to fight back against the yobs, the thieves, and those who just do not care.

From left, chairman of Brunswick PACT group in Blackpool Brian Roberts, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Annie Valentine from Blackpool, policing minister Diana Johnson, and retired detective turned Sheffield cafe owner Tim Nye at the Home Office on November 21, 2024 to discuss NationalWorld's Silent Crime campaign | NationalWorld

This morning, NationalWorld can exclusively reveal the new measures that will be brought in to help victims of anti-social behaviour.

The government has promised to overhaul the Anti-Social Behaviour Case Review system. It currently acts as a way that ASB victims can have their situation reviewed if they believe the police, councils or housing providers are not dealing with a problem. The government has promised that victims will get the chance to suggest how to fix problems and get involved in drawing up action plans.

Case reviews will also see independent chairs, who not only will give an objective view on an issue but will be the ASB victim’s first point of call when seeking further help. And police will be given specific training on identifying and rectifying ASB.

Minister for Crime and Policing Dame Diana Johnson said: "For victims of anti-social behaviour, the impact on their lives can be devastating, but for too long their needs have not been met, with varied levels of support and poor access to information.

“These changes will help ensure that the needs of victims are at the forefront of how police and local authorities respond to anti-social behaviour and are another vital step in our mission to deliver Safer Streets, as part of our Plan for Change."

Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales Baroness Newlove said: “More must be done to support victims of anti-social behaviour, and I welcome the government’s response to my report as a positive first step. My report highlighted the transformative impact of a single point of contact (SPOC) to ensure victims feel heard and supported, so I’m pleased this recommendation is being taken forward.

“It is so important victims of ASB are given a voice and are listened to. Planned reforms to strengthen statutory guidance for the ASB Case Review process are a welcome measure to build trust and empower victims. For these reforms to have the greatest impact, changes to the law will be the crucial next step.

“I look forward to working with the government to bolster protections and the law. The upcoming consultation on the Victims’ Code offers a key opportunity for progress. It is essential we get this right, as there is still much more to be done for lasting change.”

The government has already pledged to introduce a total of 13,000 new front-line police officers, PCSOs and specials into neighbourhood policing roles, with named officers for every area, and it has now added that there will be a dedicated anti-social behaviour lead for each area.

Minister for victims and violence against women and girls, Alex Davies-Jones, said: “We thank Baroness Newlove for her unwavering advocacy of victims of anti-social behaviour. This is a blight on our communities, disrupting lives and causing significant harm.

“The changes announced today come ahead of legislation - as announced in the King’s Speech - to strengthen the Victims’ Commissioner’s powers to ensure greater accountability when the needs of victims are not being met.”

Harvinder Saimbhi, ASB Help CEO said: “ASB Help fully endorse the recommendations made in the report and are supportive of the government's response. The report addresses victims’ experiences and pleas for help, which we at ASB Help are inundated with on a daily basis.

“The most fundamental tool victims have is the ASB case review and this report clearly highlights that victims are unaware of their rights or how to access the case review.

“We need to ensure that partners tackling ASB across England and Wales are appropriately trained to use the tools and powers available within the ASB Crime and Policing Act, and to tackle ASB effectively, bringing respite to those experiencing ASB. We therefore welcome the government’s response and look forward to continuing to work with them, and other partners, to tackle ASB and ensure better protection and support for victims.”