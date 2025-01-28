Significantly fewer metal thefts recorded in Bedfordshire – as offences across England and Wales hit record low

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Significantly fewer metal theft offences were recorded in Bedfordshire last year, new figures show.

Historic environment public body Historic England welcomed the decreasing number of metal theft offences, but warned there is still more work to be done.

New Home Office figures show Bedfordshire Police recorded 169 metal theft offences in the year to March – down 77 per cent from 743 the year before.

Meanwhile, police forces across England and Wales registered around 10,900 metal theft offences last year – a 64 per cent drop on the previous year and the lowest figure since records began in 2013.

A woman holds broken memorial plaques as metal seized by police including a bronze dragon are displayed at Croydon police station, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Metal thefts have risen each year since 2018-19 and hit a record-high in 2022-23 with nearly 30,000 offences recorded, which the Home Office said resulted from an increase in catalytic converter thefts and a better recording system.

The Home Office said the substantial fall in the number of metal thefts last year "may reflect police campaigns to target metal theft and raise awareness among vehicle owners on deterrents, such as the use of forensic marking".

Of all metal theft offences recorded in Bedfordshire last year, 74 were infrastructure-related – which includes stripping of metal such as roofing lead from buildings, taking electricity or railway cables, or stealing vehicle parts.

A further 95 were non-infrastructure related, involving scrap metal theft or the removal of war memorial plaques.

Across England and Wales, the number of infrastructure-related metal thefts dropped by 77 per cent last year, while non-infrastructure related offences fell by 41 per cent.

A National Police Chiefs’ Council spokesperson said "metal theft has a damaging impact on individuals, businesses and communities", and added adapted training has enabled forces and enforcement bodies to better prevent metal thefts.

They said: "We have made significant progress in identifying and disrupting organised crime groups who are so often the perpetrators, with many receiving significant custodial sentences.

"As the figures show, swift and robust action has an impact in driving down this crime and we continue working hard to ensure thieves have nowhere to hide."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We will continue to work closely on this issue over the coming year as part of our renewed focus on the crimes affecting local neighbourhoods."