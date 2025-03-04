Shoplifter attacks police officer in Bedford as spectators film assault

A thief assaulted an officer and even headbutted a member of the public after being detained in the town centre.

The police community support officer (PCSO) chased the man yesterday (Monday) afternoon after he’d been caught shoplifting.

In a post on social media, the PCSO said: “Unfortunately things took a turn for the worse when I ended up on the floor with the suspect stood over me, agitated, with his hand pressed firmly on the back of my neck stopping me from getting up. I felt pretty powerless.

“I was bracing myself to be punched to the face. I’d been in the situation before with a detained person and suffered bruising to my eye and face.

“The crowds were gathering and I felt vulnerable. The person who is supposed to be the one who looks after the town, that ‘catches the baddies’, the protector – and I find myself in this very vulnerable position and my truly held fear was that I was going to be assaulted further.”

The officer alerted colleagues he was being attacked as the crowd gathered.

He added: “I want to express my heartfelt thanks to those members of the public who stepped out from the watching crowd, stepped forward from those who chose to record me in my predicament on their phones and took hold of the offender, prevented it from escalating and allowed me to get back to my feet and take hold of him with them.”

Things took an ugly turn when the suspect went to headbutt one of the members of the public who was holding him as backup arrived,.

The officer hit out at some of the spectators, and said: “I’m angry about this person’s actions. I’m angry at the crowd who stood watching and filming. I’m angry at the woman who stated she saw the whole incident but chose to shout and criticise the officers who had to put the male into leg restraints and a spit hood because of his aggression but did not say a word when he was assaulting me.”

But added: “I want to say a massive thank you to those few who helped me. To those few who came over and checked I was OK. Those few who gave their details and offered to give a statement after witnessing the incident. You are good people and I am proud to serve you.”

The shoplifter was arrested for theft from a shop, assault of an emergency worker, and possession of Class B drugs.