"Shop theft is shop theft": Policing minister visits Bedford

During her visit to Bedford, Crime & Policing Minister, Dame Diana Johnson, outlined a series of government measures aiming to restore confidence among businesses and strengthen police action against retail crime.

The minister visited town centre businesses to hear their concerns about shoplifting on Friday (December 20).

She said: “What I really want to do is to make sure that all businesses feel confident about reporting [retail crime], and recognise that it’s important for the police to know what’s going on locally so they can put the resources where they need to go.”

The minister added that people think no action will be taken if less than £200 is stolen.

Dame Diana Johnson, Minister of State for Crime, Policing and Fire of the United Kingdom (centre), with members of the Bedford Community Policing Team (Photo: Bedfordshire Police)

She said: “The government is going to get rid of that, we are going to say that shop theft is shop theft. Whether it’s £100, £50 or £1,000, we want to know about it.

“We’re also saying that we want to see police back in our town centres to provide that reassurance to the community. We want to make sure that not only the legislation is right, but there’s actually a police presence as well.”

Shoplifting is often cited as a symptom of deeper issues, including the cost-of-living crisis, addiction, and organised crime, so will the government be tackling these too?

The minister said: “You are committing a criminal offence if you go into a store and you steal, so, I think we need to be very clear on this.

“The government is saying this is a crime whether it’s you’re stealing a pack of bacon, or as I’ve heard in some places, people coming in with holdalls and just clearing out the whole meat section.

“These are crimes and that’s why the government is saying we are going to crack down on this.

“We recognise you know the high street and shops are very much part of our community and we want people to feel that it’s that they feel safe to walk around.

“And also the retailers are not losing money in the way that they are at the moment.

“So serious and organised criminal gangs have to be dealt with, but also those perhaps individual shop thieves who are coming in who have perhaps got addiction problems, mental health problems.

“They need to get into treatment, say for drug addiction, we want to make sure that’s available as well.

“One of the things we’re going to introduce is a respect order so people can be banned from say town centres if they are prolific offenders of shop theft.

“But also they’d be a positive requirement in that order that they have to seek help if it is a mental health issue or if it’s a drug addiction problem.

“We think there are various things we can do to try and tackle this, but there’s no one magic thing you can do.

“It has to be a range of measures and we’ve got a plan,” the minister said.